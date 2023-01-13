Vandalism at 2 South Jersey churches under investigation

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at two Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. And similar descriptions of the suspect were given in both incidents, indicating it may be the same person behind both, police say.

The suspect is in custody.

Video from Chopper 3 showed St. Patrick's Church at Holy Angels Parish in Woodbury, Gloucester County.

Officials say someone threw gasoline on the cross in front of the church.

Authorities are also investigating another incident, involving the same suspect, at St. Agnes Church in Blackwood, part of Gloucester Township in Camden County.

Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said a man attempted to light the flag pole on fire at St. Agnes in Our Lady of Hope Parish.

"We had witnesses that called it in, said that a male was attempting to light the flag pole on fire here at the church."

The witness also saw the man throw a rock through the window before fleeing, Harkins said.

Shattered glass was still on the ground outside St. Agnes Church before noon Friday.