Florists in Narberth scramble to fill last-minute Valentine's Day orders

NARBERTH, Pa. (CBS) -- Local florists raced against the clock Wednesday to fill pre-orders and last-minute orders on Valentine's Day.

"Where's pink?" asked Joe Darrah of Bala Cynwyd. "Pink!" said his excited two-year-old daughter Annie.

The two visited Amaranth Florist in Narberth to pick out the perfect Valentine's Day flowers.

"This is not last-minute shopping, I promise," Darrah said. "We made our order yesterday. So, it's close to last-minute."

He said his wife of 10 years, Jen, said she didn't need anything for Valentine's Day.

"Should I just follow through with all these plans that I had and just hope for the best, or not get something and hope for the best?" he said.

Not wanting to tempt fate, Darrah picked out an arrangement for Jen, straight from Annie's, his six-year-old son Joey's, and his hearts.

"Something that would be appropriate for it to come from Daddy and the kids," he said.

CBS News Philadelphia

"Right now, we just have a few extras that we're doing for walk-ins," said Amaranth owner Melissa Parker as she stood over buckets of blooms. She said Valentine's Day brings in both men and women.

"Definitely more men than women and a lot of last-minute orders, but that's OK," she said.

Parker said she had a crew of cupids cutting, arranging and even dancing their way through those orders.

"We are just kind of working off of adrenaline at this point, but it's a lot of fun," she said. "We still have orders that are coming in. We have a lot of things that are going out."

Parker also said though the Valentine's Day may end, but her rush to fill orders will not.

"Usually, the day after Valentine's Day we're pretty busy because you definitely have those people who miss the cutoff for delivery today," she said.

But, that would not be Darrah. This cupid came, and left, prepared.