Vacationers headed to Jersey Shore for Labor Day Weekend to enjoy unofficial end of summer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Earlier this summer, an online poll named Ocean City as New Jersey's favorite beach of 2022, and the crowds that Eyewitness News saw on Friday, all are agreeing.

The Ocean City boardwalk is filled with excited families as they come down the shore to celebrate Labor Day Weekend.

"We're going to the beach and then after the beach for a few hours we're going to go to Play Land's Castaway Cove," one person said.

With umbrellas and chairs in hand, people from all over New Jersey to as far as England are visiting the shore.

"I love it," Ocean City vacationer Gary Byles said. "It's a beautiful day. It's great fun."

In between the bikes and the crowds on the boardwalk, help wanted signs are posted on several local businesses highlighting the need for more workers at stores like Bad Kitty.

"I used to get stacks of applications, I mean stacks. So I could choose who I wanted and be really careful and now I'm grateful to get any applications, but as far as the reason, I wish someone would tell me," I can't figure it out," owner Krissy Triggiani said.

As families kick off the start of the holiday weekend, many of them say they're just thankful to be out traveling again.

"Enjoy every last minute of it because we've been cooped up for the last two years so soak it all up," Anna Marie Sasselli said.

For those who want more than sand, there are special events planned all weekend including a Pops concert on Sunday and the annual Labor Day race on Monday. Click here for details.