Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills.

Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania.

That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping.

So, how can you save even as rates rise?

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities.

The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills.

In the Philadelphia area, PECO customers will see a 15.8% increase from roughly 8.5 cents to a little under 10 cents.

Here is the full list of changes for electric distribution companies in Pennsylvania.

Citizens Electric , up from 9.3667 cents to 12.2259 cents per kWh (31%);

, up from 9.3667 cents to 12.2259 cents per kWh (31%); Duquesne Light , estimated increase from 9.36 cents to 11.25 cents per kWh (20.2%);

, estimated increase from 9.36 cents to 11.25 cents per kWh (20.2%); Met-Ed , up from 9.397 cents to 10.303 cents per kWh (10%);

, up from 9.397 cents to 10.303 cents per kWh (10%); PECO, up from 8.508 cents to 9.855 cents per kWh (15.8%);

up from 8.508 cents to 9.855 cents per kWh (15.8%); Penelec , down from 10.021 cents to 9.889 cents per kWh (-1%);

, down from 10.021 cents to 9.889 cents per kWh (-1%); Penn Power , up from 10.348 cents to 10.511 cents per kWh (2%);

, up from 10.348 cents to 10.511 cents per kWh (2%); Pike Co. Light & Power, Dec. 1 PTC not finalized - currently at 12.8994 cents per kWh;

Dec. 1 PTC not finalized - currently at 12.8994 cents per kWh; PPL , up from 12.366 cents to 14.612 cents per kWh (18%);

, up from 12.366 cents to 14.612 cents per kWh (18%); UGI Electric, no PTC change on Dec. 1 from the current 12.903 cents per kWh;

no PTC change on Dec. 1 from the current 12.903 cents per kWh; Wellsboro Electric, up from 9.592 cents to 12.816 cents per kWh (34%);



up from 9.592 cents to 12.816 cents per kWh (34%); West Penn Power, up from 8.306 cents to 8.517 cents per kWh (3%).



Other major public utilities around the country have been adjusting prices over the past several months, as well.

The best way to save this winter, according to experts, is to pay attention to the thermostat. Every degree you raise or lower the temperature could impact costs by up to three percent. Another way to save is to have your furnace serviced, insulated, and seal leaks around your home.

Lastly, if you are struggling to pay, reach out to the utilities for help - some have lower-rate programs that can help. The City of Philadelphia has the Utility Emergency Services Fund, which provides assistance to low-income individuals and families who need help paying utility bills. Visit the UESF website to learn more.