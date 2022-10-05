USPS releases 2022 holiday shipping deadlines
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the middle of October, but it's time to think about holiday shipping. The United States Postal Service has released this year's deadlines for estimated delivery before Christmas Day.
Here are the highlights:
The deadline for first-class mail, including greeting cards, and first-class packages under one pound is Dec. 17.
For priority mail, Dec. 19.
For priority mail express service, it's Dec. 23.
Here's the full schedule:
- Nov. 5: APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground service
- Dec. 9: APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 16: APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service
- Dec. 17: USPS Retail Ground service
- Dec. 17: First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 17: First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 19: Priority Mail service
- Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express* service
Alaska
- Dec. 2: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. — USPS Retail Ground
- Dec. 17: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. — First-Class Mail and Priority Mail
- Dec. 21: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. — Priority Mail Express
Hawaii
- Dec. 17: Hawaii to/from mainland — First-Class Mail and Priority Mail
- Dec. 21: Hawaii to/from mainland — Priority Mail Express
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.