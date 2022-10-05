USPS releases 2022 holiday shipping deadlines

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the middle of October, but it's time to think about holiday shipping. The United States Postal Service has released this year's deadlines for estimated delivery before Christmas Day.

Here are the highlights:

The deadline for first-class mail, including greeting cards, and first-class packages under one pound is Dec. 17.

For priority mail, Dec. 19.

For priority mail express service, it's Dec. 23.

Here's the full schedule:

Nov. 5: APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground service

Alaska

Dec. 2: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. — USPS Retail Ground

Hawaii

Dec. 17: Hawaii to/from mainland — First-Class Mail and Priority Mail

