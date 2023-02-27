USPS announces job fairs in Philadelphia suburbs, Delaware
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The United States Postal Service has announced several job fair locations. In addition to hosting 16 events in Philadelphia, USPS will also hold another 20 events in the suburbs of Philly, including Delaware and up through the Lehigh Valley this March.
Every job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Here is a look at the full list of the USPS job fairs in the region:
- March 1 – Bethlehem Post Office – 17 S. Commerce Way, Bethlehem, PA 18017
- March 2 – Chester Post Office - 400 Edgmont Ave., Chester, PA 19013
- March 3 – Levittown Post Office – 7200 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055
- March 4 – Reading Post Office – 2100 N. 13th St., Reading, PA 19601
- March 7 – Harleysville Post Office – 600 Oak Dr., Harleysville, PA 19438
- March 8 – Pottstown Post Office - 770 E. High St., Reading, PA 19464
- March 9 – Wilmington/Lancaster Post Office – 1500 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE 19805
- March 10 – Tri-County Post Office - 1000 W. Valley Rd., Southeastern, PA 19399
- March 14 – Coatesville Post Office - 230 E. Chestnut St., Coatesville, PA 19320
- March 15 – Phoenixville Post Office - 116 Gay St., Phoenixville, PA 19460
- March 16 – West Chester Post Office – 1050 Airport Rd., West Chester, PA 19380
- March 17 – Morrisville Post Office – 950 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067
- March 21 - Wilmington/Edgmoor Post Office – 4901 Governor Printz Blvd., Wilmington, DE 19809
- March 22 – Chester Post Office - 400 Edgmont Ave., Chester, PA 19013
- March 23 – Doylestown Post Office – 8 Atkinson Dr., Doylestown, PA 18901
- March 24 – Conshohocken Post Office – 425 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428
- March 28 – Allentown Post Office – 442 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18101
- March 29 – Exton Post Office – 430 Exton Square Pkwy., Exton, PA 19341
- March 30 - Levittown Post Office - 7200 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055
- March 31 - Wilmington/Talleyville Post Office - 3911 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803
Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.
