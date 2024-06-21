Is Pennsylvania one of the best states in the country? See where it ranks.

New Netflix House coming to Pennsylvania New Netflix House coming to Pennsylvania 01:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. News and World Report ranked all 50 states from best to worst, and Pennsylvania's ranking may surprise you.

Pennsylvania came in at No. 40 in the "Best States Rankings," according to the report. They were ranked on "how well states are performing for their citizens." U.S. News and World Report said it looked at each state's economy, infrastructure, public safety, natural environment, fiscal stability of the government and opportunity for residents. U.S. News and World Report said some factors were more important than others.

"Health care and education were weighted most heavily," the report said. "Then came state economies, infrastructure, and the opportunity states offer their citizens. Fiscal stability followed closely in weighting, followed by measures of crime and corrections and a state's natural environment."

Pennsylvania's rankings, according to U.S. News and World Report

Pennsylvania slotted in at No. 40, and here is a look at its rankings scorecard:

No. 11 in health care

No. 16 in crime and corrections

No. 24 in opportunity

No. 37 in natural environment

No. 39 in education

No. 43 in infrastructure

No. 41 in economy

No. 44 in fiscal stability

Pennsylvania was No. 40 overall in 2023, too.

What are the best states?

Utah came in at No. 1, followed by New Hampshire at No. 2. Nebraska, Minnesota and Idaho rounded out the top 5.

What are the worst states?

Louisiana was ranked No. 50, followed by New Mexico at No. 49, Mississippi at No. 48, Arkansas at No. 47 and West Virginia at No. 46.