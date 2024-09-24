See which Philadelphia-area and South Jersey schools made the U.S. News 2025 Best Colleges list

U.S. News & World Report has released its annual ranking of the best colleges and universities in the country, and several Delaware Valley-area schools have landed in the top spots.

The two main categories in this year's rankings are "National Universities" and "Liberal Arts Colleges," but the report also includes rankings for the best regional universities and colleges, the top HBCUs, best public schools and more.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the publication used up to 17 measures of academic quality, factors like graduation rates, first-year retention rates, graduation rate performance and borrow debt, to evaluate nearly 1,500 schools.

Here's a look at where some of the top schools in the Philadelphia area and South Jersey landed in the 2025 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.

Best National Universities

Princeton University

Princeton University ranked #1 in the 2025 Best Colleges National Universities category.

Located about an hour north of Philadelphia in Princeton, New Jersey, the Ivy League school also ranked #1 among Best Value Schools.

Tuition and fees: $62,400

Acceptance rate: 4%

Undergraduate enrollment: 5,671

University of Pennsylvania

The University of Pennsylvania took the #10 spot on the best National Universities list.

Penn also ranked #17 among Best Value Schools, but took the #1 spot for Best Undergraduate Business Programs.

Tuition and fees: $68,686

Acceptance rate: 6%

Undergraduate enrollment: 9,995

Best Liberal Arts Colleges

Swarthmore College

Delaware County's Swarthmore College ranked #3 among the best Liberal Arts Colleges in the country.

The small, private school is located about 11 miles southwest of Philadelphia, and allows students to also take courses at nearby Bryn Mawr College and Haverford College. It also ranked #5 among Best Value Schools.

Tuition and fees: $65,494

Acceptance rate: 7%

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,644

Haverford College

Also in Delaware County, Haverford College ranked #24 on the Liberal Arts Colleges list.

Tuition and fees: $70,398

Acceptance rate: 13%

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,424

Bryn Mawr College

Bryn Mawr College itself an all-female school, but as the third school in the Tri-College Consortium with Swarthmore and Haverford, students have co-educational opportunities outside of campus.

Bryn Mawr ranked #29 among the best National Liberal Arts Colleges.

Tuition and fees: $65,920

Acceptance rate: 31%

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,360

Best Regional Universities – North

The College of New Jersey

The College of New Jersey, located in Ewing, New Jersey just outside of Trenton, ranked #1 among the Best Regional Universities North. The region consists of Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

The school also ranked #1 among the Top Public Schools.

In-state tuition and fees: $19,632

Acceptance rate: 62%

Undergraduate enrollment: 7,073

Saint Joseph's University

Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia landed at the #5 spot on the Best Regional Universities list.

St. Joe's also ranked #20 among the Best Value Schools in the nation.

Tuition and fees: $53,260

Acceptance rate: 86%

Undergraduate enrollment: 4,828