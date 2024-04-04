Watch CBS News
Elderly woman accidentally drives into Northeast Philadelphia U.S. Army Recruiting Office: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Heavy rains leaves behind raging creeks, latest on I-95 shooting and more | Digital Brief
Heavy rains leaves behind raging creeks, latest on I-95 shooting and more | Digital Brief 02:42

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An elderly woman accidentally drove into the U.S. Army Recruiting Office in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday, police said. 

The crash happened at the 2300 block of Cottman Avenue just before 5 p.m.

23vo-car-into-army-recruit-station-transfer-frame-16.jpg

Video from Citizen shows the white Honda Civic the woman drove inside the building surrounded by debris. The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

No one inside the building was injured, but police said people inside the recruiting office dodged the car as it struck the building. 

First published on April 4, 2024 / 9:36 PM EDT

