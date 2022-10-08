Finders of urn washed ashore in Ocean City want to find bereaved

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An urn washed ashore in Ocean City Friday afternoon. Now, the finders would like to reunite it with the family of the deceased person.

Ryan Leonard

Ryan Leonard's children found the urn in a pile of seagrass. It reads "In Loving Memory Mon," along with the name Paulette Eva Rose and the dates of birth and death.

If you are familiar with Paulette Eva Rose, born July 22, 1949, and died June 24, 2021, please get in touch with us.