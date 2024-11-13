Urban League hosts job fair in Southwest Philadelphia
The Urban League of Philadelphia is hosting a job fair Thursday at the Police Athletic League on Elmwood Avenue.
The fair is for everyone looking for opportunities, from recent graduates to experienced professionals. Representatives from the City of Philadelphia, Temple University, SEPTA, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Philadelphia Police, United States Air Force and several other companies will be there.
This free event runs from 3 to 6 p.m. at Police Athletic League South West PAL Center at 5900 Elmwood Avenue in Philadelphia.
Learn more and register here via Eventbrite, and send questions to careercenter@urbanleaguephila.org.