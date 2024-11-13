Urban League hosts job fair in Southwest Philadelphia

Last day for Philadelphia's largest municipal union to vote on possible strike | Digital Brief

Last day for Philadelphia's largest municipal union to vote on possible strike | Digital Brief

Last day for Philadelphia's largest municipal union to vote on possible strike | Digital Brief

The Urban League of Philadelphia is hosting a job fair Thursday at the Police Athletic League on Elmwood Avenue.

The fair is for everyone looking for opportunities, from recent graduates to experienced professionals. Representatives from the City of Philadelphia, Temple University, SEPTA, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Philadelphia Police, United States Air Force and several other companies will be there.

This free event runs from 3 to 6 p.m. at Police Athletic League South West PAL Center at 5900 Elmwood Avenue in Philadelphia.

🔥𝗨𝗽𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗝𝗼𝗯 𝗙𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗮🔥 THIS THURSDAY! Whether you are a recent graduate, an experienced professional, or... Posted by Urban League of Philadelphia on Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Learn more and register here via Eventbrite, and send questions to careercenter@urbanleaguephila.org.