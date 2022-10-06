UPS holding job fairs for holiday season in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- UPS is hiring for the holiday season. Some 7,000 seasonal workers are needed in Philadelphia alone.

The company is hosting several job fairs in the area Friday and Saturday.

The starting salary for package car drivers and tractor-trailer positions begins at $21 per hour.

Friday's job fairs are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. are being held Friday at:

Lawnside, New Jersey at 301 East Oak Ave

The Philadelphia air hub at 1 Hog Island Road

Willow Grove at 1 Electronic Drive in Horsham

West Chester at 1200 Ward Ave

Another job fair will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 15 E. Oregon Ave. in Philadelphia on Friday.

UPS will hold job fairs on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the same Landside and Willow Grove locations.

Then on Sunday, the final one will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Philadelphia air hub and Oregon Avenue location.