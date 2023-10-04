6 people injured after generator explosion in Upper Roxborough: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Six men are in critical condition after a generator exploded in Upper Roxborough Wednesday evening, police said.

There was a 911 call around 5:12 p.m. of a fire at an office trailer and police said they discovered a generator exploded when arriving at the scene at the 5000 block of Flat Rock Road.

Six men, two 22-year-olds, a 27-year-old, a 30-year-old, a 32-year-old and a 48-year-old were taken to Temple University Hospital.

It's unclear what caused the explosion.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.