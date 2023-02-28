Upper Moreland armed robbery suspect arrested, police say

UPPER MORELAND, Pa. (CBS) -- A man suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint in Montgomery County has been arrested, the Upper Moreland Police Department said Tuesday.

Police did not release the suspect's identity.

The alleged robbery happened Monday morning on York Road, near Davisville Road in Upper Moreland Township.

Police claim the suspect was driving erratically and pulled in front of a woman's car, which caused an accident.

The suspect then allegedly got out of the car, pointed a black handgun at her and demanded the woman's phone, according to police. He then fled, heading northbound on Davisville Road.

The suspect was driving a silver Honda Accord with heavily tinted windows.

Upper Moreland police said a tip led to the suspect's arrest.

"The Upper Moreland Police Department would like to thank each member of the community who reached out with information and shared the crime alert on their social media platforms," police said in a release announcing the arrest.