Woman fatally shot by police in Montgomery County, DA says

Woman fatally shot by police officer in Willow Grove

Woman fatally shot by police officer in Willow Grove

Woman fatally shot by police officer in Willow Grove

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) -- A 69-year-old woman was fatally shot by an Upper Moreland Township police officer after she allegedly pointed a gun at EMTs and police Sunday night, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.

The police shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Evans Avenue.

According to the DA's office, Upper Moreland police and EMTs responded to reports of a woman waving a gun outside a home.

Investigators claim the woman pointed the gun at police and EMTs when they arrived. The DA's office said police allegedly ordered the woman to drop her weapon, but said she did not.

An officer then fired his gun, hitting the woman, the DA's office said.

The woman was taken to Abington Hospital, where she later died.

The names of the woman or the officer involved in the shooting have not been released.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the DA at 610-278-3368.