Police asking for help after letters with racists rhetoric discovered in Upper Moreland

Letters with racists rhetoric discovered in Upper Moreland

UPPER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, PA. (CBS) -- Some neighbors in Upper Moreland found letters with racist rhetoric in their neighborhood, according to police.

The letters were discovered early Saturday morning near Inman Terrace and Frazier Avenue in baggies filled with rice.

The police department is asking people to check security cameras for any suspicious activity.