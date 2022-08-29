Upper Dublin community coming together as 1-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida destruction nears

UPPER DUBLIN, Pa. (CBS) -- This week marks one year since remnants of Hurricane Ida devastated parts of the Delaware Valley. The storm not only inundated the region with rain, but tornadoes touched down in some spots, including in Montgomery County.

A year later, the Upper Dublin community is still not whole. Now, the community is reflecting on how far they've come and what's still left to be done.

Nearly a year after Hurricane Ida, the blue tarp shows normalcy is still a work in progress.

"Actually I never would've expected that this could've happened here at all let alone a year later here we still are," resident Meghan Walker said.

On Sept. 1, 2021, an EF-2 tornado with winds around 130 mph changed this Montgomery County community. It turned decades-old sycamore trees into bulldozers destroying nearly everything in its path.

"It felt like I stepped into a different dimension, it looked like there was a zombie apocalypse or something I was really scared I was crying. I didn't know what to do," Maeve Hogan said.

It's that traumatic memory that spawned the phrase UD Strong as residents worked to rebuild.

From Monday through Thursday, they're having a host of events to commemorate how far they've come and how far they have to go.

"A lot of people that go through natural disasters that first year anniversary is a very triggering event and a very low emotional point and in recognizing that we want to provide those resources to those who need them," Traci Clapham said.

Those resources include a mental health fair, days of community action and a community walk on Thursday. For residents who are still unable to go home, these events are a silver lining.

"It's hard to know what the emotions are and I think what I've been impressed with is I think the breadth of services the community has provided," Joanna Waldron said.

From the school to the township building Ida's impact can still be seen and felt. Progress, however, big or small, is a step in the right direction.

"We haven't talked about it for a while, so being the year anniversary, it's a time to reflect on everything we've been through this past year, but it's really a good place where we are now," Shannon Cavanaugh said.

