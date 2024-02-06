Upper Darby man killed trying to protect sister from ex-boyfriend, victim's father says

Upper Darby man killed trying to protect sister from ex-boyfriend

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby police are searching for an alleged murder suspect they consider armed and dangerous who is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting.

Officials said the shooting happened inside the basement of an Upper Darby home on Kent Road at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police identified the suspect as Yeicop Menjivar, who also goes by Yieco Menjivar Pacheco.

Yeicop Menjivar, who also goes by Yieco Menjivar Pacheco. is said to be in his late 20s or early 30s. Upper Darby Police on X

He was last seen driving a blue and black Honda Civic with a Pennsylvania license plate reading LWH 4182, according to police. He is in his late 20s or early 30s.

Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Township Police Department said Menjivar went to his ex-girlfriend's home, banged on the door and demanded to talk to her.

Bernhardt told CBS News Philadelphia the following events happened next.

"She woke up. Her and Yeicop went down to the first floor and they were engaged in a verbal, heated argument. At some point, the girlfriend's brother intervened," Superintendent Bernhardt said.

"Yeicop Menjivar and he got into a heated verbal argument, which led to them going down to the basement and a physical fight ensued. At that point, Yeicop Menjivar pulled out a gun and shot the brother in his head one time," he said.

Police haven't released the victim's name, but family members identified him as 24-year-old Kenny Montoya Santos.

Santos was declared brain dead after the shooting and taken off life support, according to the family.

"He was a great person," said Nahun Montoya, Santos' father. "He saved her [his sister]. He died a hero."

"The brother did what any brother would do," Superintendent Bernhardt said. "He intervened and tried to prevent his sister from being harmed. Unfortunately, Yeicop Menjivar turned his anger and you know, ultimately took his life."

Anyone with information on Menjivar's whereabouts is asked to contact the Upper Darby Township Police Department. Officials say if you see him, immediately call 911.