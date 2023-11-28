Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer delays vote on controversial earned income tax

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A controversial 1% earned income tax vote by Upper Darby Township Council has been delayed.

A meeting was set for Wednesday night -- but in an email obtained CBS News Philadelphia Investigations, Mayor Barbarann Keffer announced on Tuesday she is postponing the meeting.

Sources said the tax proposal lacked enough support on the council to pass.

The idea of the tax met stiff opposition given the fact an earned income tax is traditionally used to offset higher property taxes -- but Upper Darby already has among the highest property taxes in the state, according to officials in the township.

Earlier in November, Carl Hemphill, the owner of Delco Mulch on State Road, said he was struggling to understand the plan behind the 1% earned income tax.

"Right now, the economy is slowing," Hemphill said. "It's the absolute wrong time to raise any taxes. We're noticing it right now, our phone isn't ringing like it was a year ago. We're on a downslope."

Mike Vraim, of Vraim Funeral Home, said the new tax could force business and personal decisions of his own. He believes it sends the wrong message.

"You'll see a lot of for sale signs, people won't want to stay in the township if this is where it's going," Vraim said.