Shooting in Upper Darby stemmed from argument at Wawa; 2 suspects wanted, police say

Upper Darby Police are searching for two men in connection with a shooting that happened after an argument at a Wawa on Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened on the 400 block of South 69th Street just before 6 p.m.

According to police, the shooting victim was found by Yeadon Borough Police. The condition of the person shot was not immediately available.

Police said one of the suspects was responsible for the shooting and considered armed and dangerous. The second suspect was allegedly present at the time of the shooting and might have "critical information," about the incident, according to police.

The first suspect was wearing a black winter jacket and a black hat, while the other was wearing a camouflage jacket and hat. They both had grey facial hair.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Upper Darby Police.