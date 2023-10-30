Shooting outside Upper Darby mosque under investigation: police

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a mosque on Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Masjid Al Madinah Upper Darby Islamic Center on 201 S 69th Street, according to worshippers.

It's unclear who was shot during the incident. Police declined to provide further information.

Ziaur Rahman, a worshipper at the mosque, said there were 150 people, mostly men, gathered inside the mosque for the fifth and final prayer of the day on Sunday.

After the prayer ended at 8 p.m., worshippers noticed the commotion and found out that somebody was shot.

Rahman said the shooting didn't appear to be an attack on the mosque. There have been hate crimes in the past involving vandalism, but Rahman said the people of Upper Darby have been very nice to the worshippers

Rahman said worshippers might need to take extra precautions moving forward like being observant and reporting suspicious activity.