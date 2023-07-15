Upper Darby residents demand answers about decades of sinkhole issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Homeowners in Upper Darby have been dealing with a sudden onset of sinkholes near their homes. And they tell CBS News Philadelphia that the township has ignored their pleas for help. Neighbors say they have been dealing with similar issues for 40 years.

Most of the neighbors in Saint Anthony Lane wanted to speak about how they're tired of dealing with sinking sidewalks and parking spaces. They say years of questions directed at the township have left little in the way of answers or action.

"We just want some answers because I'm afraid one day I'll open the door and see my car in a hole or worse," said Agnes Spatichia.

After a CBS News Philadelphia report aired Tuesday concerning sinkholes up the street, township officials pledged to take another look at what might be happening beneath the surface in the area off Cedar and Lansdowne Avenues.

"We are working with our engineer and sewer team to determine what infrastructure is there and who is responsible for it," Barbarann Keffer, Mayor of Upper Darby

"Then we see on the news last night that our neighbors are having the same problem and we didn't know about them, and they don't know about us. That started in 2019," said Spatichia.

Meanwhile, Al Altopeidi says he has been dealing with the sinking ground for more than 17 years. His note from 2006 raised the question of why the ground sinking and sliding towards Lansdowne Avenue.

Neighbors say the erosion will soon affect their homes.

"Our steps are pulling away. You can see the opening you have on the bottom step," said Altopeidi.

CBS News Philadelphia did hear from the township that they're trying to sort out what's going on down below. Officials are yet to address specifics while they investigate what is going on below the surface.