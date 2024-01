Digital Brief: Jan. 10, 2024 (AM)

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A two-alarm fire in Upper Darby damaged three homes on Wednesday, the Delaware County Fire Dispatch said.

Crews are still working to put out the blaze on the 500 block of Alexander Avenue that broke out just before 5 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.