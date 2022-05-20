Upper Darby Chiropractor Charged With Sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Girl During Exam

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania attorney general has charged chiropractor John Pandolfo with sexually abusing a child at his Upper Darby practice.

He is accused of improperly touching a 9-year-old girl during an exam sometime between 2009 and 2010.

"Mr. Pandolfo used his position of authority to take advantage of a 9-year-old patient when left alone with her under the guise of an exam," said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. "These charges are deeply disturbing. My office has a zero tolerance policy for abuse of children, and will prosecute any offender to the fullest extent of the law, no matter who they are."

The attorney general says anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Pandolfo should contact police.