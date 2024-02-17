Chester officer recovering, suspect dead after shooting amid brief pursuit: officials

BREAKING: Officer expected to be OK after shot during brief pursuit in Chester, Pa.

BREAKING: Officer expected to be OK after shot during brief pursuit in Chester, Pa.

BREAKING: Officer expected to be OK after shot during brief pursuit in Chester, Pa.

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, Chester Mayor Stefan Roots, and Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretzky gave updates in the city of Chester Saturday evening of a Chester officer shot and injured.

Chester police announced in a Facebook post that the suspect who was listed as critical earlier has died.

CBS Philadelphia was told the injured officer is doing OK and recovering at the Crozer Medical Center. It is unknown when the officer will be released from the hospital.

According to the Delaware County district attorney, the officer was shot Saturday afternoon after a short pursuit that ended near 14th Street and Arbor Drive. The DA said the officer was trying to stop the driver and pull him over for a prior incident.

At that time, CBS Philadelphia was told the suspect got out of his car and started shooting. The officer fired back and was shot at least once.

Neighbors said they heard dozens of shots but were unclear where they were coming from.

The mayor of Chester, members of city council and several other police departments responded and CBS Philadelphia heard from the DA a short time ago after he left the hospital.

"We are thankful that our hero, our police officer is doing well. We all were just with him, talked to him. He is doing fine. We are hopeful and keep praying that he's gonna pull through and we'll have no repercussions from this injury," Stollsteimer said.

"This is a sad day in the city of Chester. I will say this to anyone who wants to challenge our police officers when they're in the line of duty, don't," Roots said. "The message I want to send out to you as long as I'm mayor, if you're in a police chase, just pull over. The consequences are too dile otherwise."

Chester Commissioner Steven Gretzky said the injured officer is a senior detective. Officials also said there is no threat to the public and this is an active investigation.

Upland police asked the public to avoid Crozer Hospital on Medical Center Boulevard because of a police presence in connection with a criminal investigation. Police announced on its Facebook page a little before 4:30 p.m.

"I want to thank everybody on Chester City Council, you see the support our police department has in the city of Chester is fantastic," Stollsteimer said. "The mayor and council are out here to make sure the officer was taken care of and making sure that people in the community know that we're here for them as well."