Watch CBS News
Local News

UPenn has promising early results of new flu vaccine

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

UPenn has promising early results of new flu vaccine
UPenn has promising early results of new flu vaccine 00:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With flu on the rise, the University of Pennsylvania had some promising early results of an experimental vaccine.

Scientists at UPenn tested a vaccine made from all known influenza subtypes, using the same mRNA technology as the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The study shows the vaccine triggers a quick memory immune response that can adapt to new viral strains.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 28, 2022 / 7:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.