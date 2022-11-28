UPenn has promising early results of new flu vaccine
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With flu on the rise, the University of Pennsylvania had some promising early results of an experimental vaccine.
Scientists at UPenn tested a vaccine made from all known influenza subtypes, using the same mRNA technology as the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
The study shows the vaccine triggers a quick memory immune response that can adapt to new viral strains.
