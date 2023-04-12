Unusual warm weather causes spikes in early allergy season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The elevated pollen counts are causing misery for millions who suffer from allergies. The pollen we're seeing now usually doesn't happen until May.

While it's beautiful outside, these warm breezy days are causing a spike in allergy symptoms. Spring pollen is climbing and so are we.

Up to the roof at the collection site in Mt. Laurel with Dr. Donald Dvorin and the allergy and asthma doctors group.

Every morning he checks and changes slides that collect air samples.

"The wind layers a pollen collection as well as mold spore collection onto a glass slide," Dvorin said. "That's the appearance of a thick pollen count."

Inside under a microscope, he counts pollen spores on the slide. The numbers are posted for the National Allergy Bureau.

"I'm seeing a variety of tree pollens," Dvorin said.

He says this year tree pollen is out early and it's higher than usual. Currently oak, birch and pine are causing allergy misery.

"This season is unusual in the fact that we had an earlier beginning," Dvorin said.

The spring allergy season hasn't peaked yet. That will come in about two weeks and doctors say to get ready for an intense one.

The reason why the allergy season is going to be so bad is because of the warm winter we had and doctors say global warming.

"Plants did not remain dormant enough during the winter season not enough ground cover of snow or ice," Dvorin said. "So they came alive much quicker with the warm weather."

The April flowers might be pretty but for millions, they're causing allergy symptoms.

Spring allergies are expected to last through May. After the tree season, grass will be blooming.

Doctors say antihistamines and steroid nasal sprays are the best treatments and people with allergies should probably avoid being outside a lot, which is unfortunate for them on such a beautiful day.