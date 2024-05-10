New film "Unsung Hero" is a love letter, tribute to mothers, West Philly executive producer says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mother's Day weekend is here and if you are thinking about taking mom or the family to the movies, there's one in theaters right now that you might want to see.

One of the underlying messages of the movies is very simple, according to one of the filmmakers, Gerald Webb.

"Unsung Hero," a film title that ultimately can relate to us all.

"I think in life, I think we can all help each other in any given moment," Webb said, who's executive producer of the film.

There are a number of moments in this film that back that up. A project based on the remarkable true story of David Smallbone, his family and their sprint across the globe — destination America.

"David Smallbone was a music promoter in Australia," said Webb, who's from West Philly and South Jersey and is also a Hollywood actor and writer.

The film details the journey of Smallbone, his wife Helen and their six children — soon to be seven — as they look to rebuild their lives after losing everything during an economic recession.

"It's really the story of Helen Smallbone, the mother, holding the family together," Webb said. "It's just so compelling and 95% of what you see in the movie is what happened."

Including the development and musical prowess of brothers Joel and Luke, today known as for King & Country, and their sensationally talented sister Rebecca St. James.

The road to recovery and success was extremely difficult. You could take your pick though as to who the unsung hero really is.

"What you're speaking to is so true. Different people are going to relate to different people as the unsung hero in this film; but the truth of it is, this movie is a love letter to mothers," Webb said. "This is about Helen Smallbone and how through all the ups and downs, she kept her family together and she was the unsung hero."

"It's family, it's perseverance and it's faith," Webb said.