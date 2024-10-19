Watch CBS News
Unseasonably warm weather draws Philadelphians outdoors for dining and the Flyers: "Feels more like August"

By Ryan Hughes, Jake Jacobson

People took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather in Philadelphia as the weekend warms up
The weekend warmup has been the talk of the town.

In Rittenhouse Square, many people seemed to have the same idea Saturday night and chose to eat outside to take advantage of the unseasonably warm weather.

"It's a little bizarre because the leaves are changing and everybody has their fall decor out, but it definitely feels more like August than October so a little bizarre but it's nice to be able to spend more time outside," said Santana Jackson-Cang.

Earlier in the evening, families were soaking up the sunshine at FDR Park. The swan boats were on the move, and the tennis courts were packed. Tracy Do watched her husband and son play a match while she enjoyed what she called the perfect fall day.

"It's not too hot not too cold, it's just right around 75 degrees," Do said.

Outside the Wells Fargo Center, many Flyers fans tailgated in shorts before Saturday night's home opener.

"It's gorgeous, I couldn't ask for any better weather. I love it," said Devanie Sewell.

The Flyers hosted a block party to welcome the Broad Street Bullies back to South Philly. The winter sport is played on ice, but outside in the parking lot, it felt more like summer.

"I don't like the heat so I rather be cold, especially because I like hockey, but it will be nice," said Sonny Napoli.

"It went from summer to winter and then all of a sudden the fall was gone and my body was not used to it, but I'm looking forward to the heat it's going to be so awesome," Elyse Sternberg said.

