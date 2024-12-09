How Philadelphia program is going green while offering toys at deep discount

Unique program looks to help families on budget in Pennsylvania while protecting environment

A unique program in Philadelphia offers toys at a deep discount and ways to recycle them when kids outgrow them.

Blake Carroll, one of the founders of Unless Kids, is getting off to an early start inside a warehouse in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

Carroll and his partner Nic Esposito invited CBS News Philadelphia into their space, where the shelves are filled with gently used toys all from homes throughout Philadelphia.

Esposito says Unless Kids allows people to begin their decluttering journey and get rid of toys in their houses accumulated by their relatives. Their goal is to ensure less consumer products end up in landfills.

The concept is simple: Go to Unless Kids' website, sort through the different age groups and select the toys you want.

The order is then fulfilled and returned to their warehouse. Within three days, Carroll will arrive on his e-bike at your doorstep.

"We are not just green with the product, but also green with how we deliver," Carroll said. "Everything gets secured in a green chest, and we'll bike it out to you."

Although the group is only cycling through toys for now, they say this is just the beginning.

"One day and may not be just toys," Esposito said. "There could be other products that are on the site that we could be selling."

One day, they hope to move into children's sports equipment. They also offer a foldable toy chess option. The last day to place your order in time for the holidays is Friday, Dec. 20.