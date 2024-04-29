University of Pennsylvania, Swarthmore College students continue pro-Palestinian encampments despite warnings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pro-Palestinian protesters continue to demonstrate and camp out in Philadelphia and around the country.

Five days into a pro-Palestinian encampment on the University of Pennsylvania's campus, protesters continue to demand the university divulge endowment information linked to Israeli organizations, divest from Israeli-linked entities and give a voice those affected by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

"We're here to learn, not to fund bombs," said Hilah Kohen, a graduate student at Penn.

Kohen is one of dozens of protesters inside the encampment that was erected last Thursday night. Kohen is in a Ph.D. program in the Comparative Literature program and a Falk Fellow in Jewish Studies.

"They have made clear any further discipline would result in suspension being a primary response for that," Kohen said. "As a Ph.D. student, I rely on my employment here for my income, so that is something I'm putting on the line, but it's nothing compared to what Palestinians put on the line."

Over the weekend, university officials released a statement about their conversations with protesters, saying they had urged them to comply with Penn's policies. It said, in part: "After many efforts to engage the protesters, the Interim President and Provost met with several student and faculty protestors Saturday night to hear their concerns. They reiterated to the protestors the importance of complying with Penn's policies, which are designed to support open expression, while ensuring the safety of all on our campus."

Outside the encampment is a notice of trespass citing the protesters are violating both university and city codes.

"What's really important here is the message that the administration is constantly trying to cover up with these attempts, which is Palestinians have a right to be free," Kohen said.

Some students are worried the ongoing protests could cause the school to cancel graduation and other campus traditions.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to both university administration and campus police for a timeline of when they would enforce the notice of trespass and have not heard back.

Swarthmore encampment

At Swarthmore College in Delaware County, student activists have set up 36 tents outside Parrish Hall to protest the Israel-Hamas war. Students said they study there by day and sleep there at night.

"I think everyone here has a responsibility to say that this needs to stop, that this violence needs to stop," said Unzel, a college junior. She did not want to give her last name out of fear of retaliation.

The students have two main demands. The first is that Swarthmore withdraw any investment helping Israeli companies. The second is that the school recognize the destruction of Palestine's education system.

"We have had an incredible show of solidarity and support from the campus community," said a Swarthmore student named Joshua, who also did not want to provide his last name out of fear of retaliation.

When reached for comment on Monday, Swarthmore said it had nothing to add beyond a statement issued last week, which reads in part: "We will work with the student organizers of this latest act of protest to try to bring the situation to a peaceful conclusion."

The demonstration began on April 22. Student activists said they will continue camping out until their demands are met.

Student activists dropped off a letter for @swarthmore’s administration. They’re demanding the college withdraw any investment helping Israeli companies and recognize the destruction of Palestine’s education system. Students have set up an encampment to protest the war in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/8RXVdTD5bj — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) April 29, 2024