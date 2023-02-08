Watch CBS News
Several University of Delaware buildings evacuated due to lab incident

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- Police at the University of Delaware have closed and evacuated several buildings Wednesday as they investigate a safety-related incident at the Lammot Dupont Lab.

The lab is located at 175 The Green Lane in Newark. 

The Lammot Dupont Lab, Memorial Hall, Allison Hall, Hugh Morris Library, the Brown Lab and Drake Lab were all evacuated and closed until further notice. 

Police are asking people to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

