Man fatally struck by car in Philadelphia's University City section, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 55-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Philadelphia's University City early Wednesday morning, police said.

Police identified the man as Jonathan Mack from Philadelphia.

Police said Mack was in the crosswalk attempting to cross the street when he was hit by a Buick Enclave that was going east on the 3600 block of Spruce Street around 5:35 a.m.

Mack was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by medics and later pronounced dead a little after 6 a.m.

Officials said the driver left the scene and reported the incident at the 18th Police District when crash investigators were still at the scene. The car was found on the 4900 block of Larchwood Street, which is less than 10 minutes away from Spruce Street.

There are no arrests at this time and the incident is under investigation.