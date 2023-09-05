United Airlines resumes flights, lifts nationwide ground stop after "systemwide technology issue"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- United Airlines halted all of its flights nationwide for more than an hour on Tuesday afternoon, due to "systemwide technology issue."

The Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Control System Command Center confirmed the Chicago-based airline had requested the ground stop for all of its flights due to an "equipment issue."

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, United said they were holding all of their planes at their departure airports due to a "systemwide technology issue."

We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed. We’re working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible. — United Airlines (@united) September 5, 2023

The FAA confirmed the ground stop had been lifted as of around 12:50 p.m. Central Time, after being in place for more than an hour. United confirmed it was resuming flights.

As of 1:30 p.m., flight tracking website FlightAware was reporting 48 delayed United flights at O'Hare International Airport, and no cancellations. Systemwide, there were 301 delayed United flights, and 7 cancellations.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was briefed on the outage and vowed to assist passengers affected.

Am aware of the nationwide ground stop at United Airlines due to IT issues. FAA is currently receiving more information about the cause and scope of the issue, and DOT will make sure UA meets its obligations to affected passengers. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) September 5, 2023

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California said he was flying on a United plane cross country when the ground stop occurred and promised to investigate the cause.

I’m in-flight on a cross-country United plane. As top Dem on House Cyber Subcommittee I will work to get more information to my constituents on this ground stop and whether it reflects a cyber threat. Standby. https://t.co/lICJ8rMnXv — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 5, 2023