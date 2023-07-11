Union sign head coach Jim Curtin to 2-year contract extension

Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin shares his sneaker obsession and how it turned into a business

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Union finally unveiled the curtain on head coach Jim Curtin's new contract. The Union on Tuesday announced a two-year extension for the two-time MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year winner.

Curtin's contract extension was first reported by The Athletic last week.

The sneakerhead who brought CBS News Philadelphia behind the scenes of his obsession is in his 10th season as the Union's head coach. He's currently the second-longest-tenure head coach in MLS, behind Sporting Kansas City's Peter Vermes.

To date, Curtin has 127 regular-season wins with the Union.

"Jim is one of the top coaches in the league and we're thrilled to have come to an agreement to extend his leadership," Union principal owner Jay Sugerman said in a news release. "We have set high goals for the club in the coming years and Jim is an essential part of achieving those goals. As we build towards the 2026 World Cup here in Philadelphia, Jim's leadership is critical to the team's success and I look forward to watching our players and this team continue to hit new milestones under his direction."

Curtin guided the Union to the club's first MLS Cup final appearance last season, winning his second Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year award. He's the youngest two-time winner in MLS history and the fifth head coach to win it multiple times.

The Union are 10-7-4 in 21 games this season.

Curtin is Philadelphia's all-time leader in total wins, regular-season wins, playoff wins and matches coached.