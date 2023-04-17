Union and Chester leaders break ground on new $55 million sportsplex

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Union are celebrating a win they say is for all of Chester.

On Monday afternoon, Union, City and County leaders broke ground on the new WSFS Bank Sportsplex in the shadow of Subaru Park. It's something Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland says he's been looking forward to.

"It's going to be just a huge investment in the name of Chester, and branding Chester," Kirkland said.

Philadelphia Union

The $55 million privately-funded project will bring eight fields, two multi-sport courts, a sports performance center, locker rooms and more to a 32-acre plot just southwest of the stadium. Mayor Kirkland says the complex sets Chester up to be the heart of sports in our area.

"Right across the river from New Jersey. Right up the street from Philadelphia. Right down the highway from Delaware. It's going to bring people from all walks of life to the city of Chester, which means an economic boom," Kirkland said.

But just how many people are officials hoping to attract with the sportsplex? Union leaders have high hopes.

"We expect to have about 500,000 new visitors to Chester every year, and about $90 million in economic impact over the first decade," Union President Tim McDermott says.

McDermott says this is continuing the process of revitalizing the Chester waterfront, something that started with the Union's arrival. Mayor Kirkland looks at the project as one more thing to move his city forward.

"This means progress. This means continued, steady progress in the city of Chester," Kirkland said.

Construction will begin on Lots B and BVIP following the Concacaf Champions League semifinal on April 26, so you can still use those lots if you're attending those games.

Union officials expect the fields at the sportsplex to be ready by August of this year, and the entire complex to be ready by May 2024.