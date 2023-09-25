Uber Eats to soon accept food stamps to help more people have access to fresh groceries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Uber Eats is taking steps to make sure more people have access to fresh groceries.

The company announced it will allow customers to use food stamps for food orders beginning next year.

Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who are most vulnerable, and that won't be the only change the company is making next year. It also announced it will begin to accept Flexible Spending Account (FSA) cards and Flex Cards that are issued through managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage.