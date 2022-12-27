Uber driver OK after passenger fires shot, police say

Uber driver OK after passenger fires shot, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A rider opened fire on an Uber driver Tuesday morning, police said.

Philadelphia police say a passenger fired a single shot inside a car around 1:30 a.m. at 16th and Callowhill Streets.

After firing, the passenger jumped out of the car, a gray Toyota, and ran away.

Fortunately, the driver was not injured.

Police have not released the identities of the suspect or driver. It's not clear what led to the shooting.