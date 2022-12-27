Watch CBS News
Uber driver OK after passenger fires shot, police say

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A rider opened fire on an Uber driver Tuesday morning, police said.

Philadelphia police say a passenger fired a single shot inside a car around 1:30 a.m. at 16th and Callowhill Streets.

After firing, the passenger jumped out of the car, a gray Toyota, and ran away.

Fortunately, the driver was not injured.

Police have not released the identities of the suspect or driver.  It's not clear what led to the shooting.

First published on December 27, 2022 / 8:39 AM

