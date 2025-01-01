Uber passenger killed in Philadelphia after driver crashes into tractor-trailer, police say

Passenger killed after Uber driver crashes into tractor-trailer in Philadelphia, police say

Passenger killed after Uber driver crashes into tractor-trailer in Philadelphia, police say

A 28-year-old woman died after an Uber driver crashed into a tractor-trailer Tuesday night in Philadelphia, according to police.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Nedro and Ogontz avenues. Police said the 32-year-old driver crashed her sedan into the parked truck.

Video from the scene showed the front passenger side of the sedan partially underneath the tractor-trailer.

Both people in the vehicle were taken to Jefferson Einstein Hospital. The passenger was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m.

The driver, who police said was pregnant, was listed in stable condition. Investigators have not said what led up to the crash.