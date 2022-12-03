U.S. eliminated from World Cup in 3-1 loss to Netherlands
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) was defeated 3-1 by the Netherlands and knocked out the World Cup in the round of 16, despite a spirited performance.
Striker Memphis Depay opened the scoring for the Netherlands Saturday, with a goal in the 10th minute. At the end of the first half, in extra time, midfielder Daley Blind made it 2-0.
Striker Haji Wright struck back in the 76th minute with the only U.S. goal, after receiving the ball from Christian Pulisic.
Dutch midfielder Denzel Dumfries followed up with a goal in the 81st minute.
The 10 a.m. match had soccer fans packing bars in Philadelphia to watch.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.