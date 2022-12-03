Watch CBS News
U.S. eliminated from World Cup in 3-1 loss to Netherlands

/ CBS/CNN

Digital Brief: Dec. 3, 2022 (AM)
Digital Brief: Dec. 3, 2022 (AM) 02:59

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) was defeated 3-1 by the Netherlands and knocked out the World Cup in the round of 16, despite a spirited performance.

Striker Memphis Depay opened the scoring for the Netherlands Saturday, with a goal in the 10th minute. At the end of the first half, in extra time, midfielder Daley Blind made it 2-0.

Striker Haji Wright struck back in the 76th minute with the only U.S. goal, after receiving the ball from Christian Pulisic.

Dutch midfielder Denzel Dumfries followed up with a goal in the 81st minute.

The 10 a.m. match had soccer fans packing bars in Philadelphia to watch. 

First published on December 3, 2022 / 12:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

