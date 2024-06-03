Former Pennsylvania substitute teacher, coach arrested for alleged sexual abuse of children, police say

Former substitute teacher arrested in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for alleged abuse of children

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Montgomery County have arrested a former substitute teacher and baseball coach for allegedly sexually abusing children, trafficking minors and other charges.

Springfield Township police announced on Monday the arrest of Tyler Degiacomo, 33, of Oreland, for allegedly trafficking or sexually abusing at least four children in Pennsylvania and Alabama, according to the police department.

Degiacomo was a former substitute teacher and volunteer with the School District of Springfield Township and a baseball coach and umpire.

A parent reached out to police in March after finding "sexual abuse material" on her daughter's phone that had been sent to a man in his 30s, police said.

Springfield Township detectives found four victims, including two from Montgomery County who Degiacomo allegedly was sexually involved with, police said. Degiacomo allegedly paid another child victim in Clarion County, Pennsylvania, for sexually explicit material and coerced a victim in Houston County, Alabama, into sending him "child sexual abuse material," according to police.

The suspect reached out to the victims on TikTok and Snapchat, police said.

Degiacomo was arraigned on Saturday and bail was set at $500,000 cash. He was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is set for June 11.

Springfield Township Police Detectives are asking for assistance identifying any additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stephen Craig at (215) 836-1601 x 1232.