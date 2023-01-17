Philadelphia man accused of sexually abusing 6 children

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing six minors. The Chester County District Attorney's Office said Tyleke Crawford, 27, has been charged with multiple counts of rape and related offenses.

The district attorney claims Crawford abused children and teens between the ages of 6 and 17 years old from 2014 to 2019.

"Tyleke Crawford is a dangerous child predator," Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a news release. "He spent years perpetrating devastating abuse against our most vulnerable and innocent children."

Crawford was already in custody on two unrelated charges, the DA said.

He's being held at Chester County Prison at $1 million bail.

Investigators worry there could be more victims in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the case is being asked to contact Chester County Detective David Nieves at 610-344-6866.