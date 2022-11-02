Young Phillies fan recalls nearly catching Marsh's home run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One Philadelphia Phillies fan is still smiling after going to the team's epic 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night. Ten-year-old Ty Kuhner almost caused pandemonium at Citizens Bank Park when he almost interfered with Brandon Marsh's home run.

But the homer counted, and Ty is flying high.

The Kuhner family was in the ballpark Monday when the game got delayed, but there was nothing stopping them from coming Tuesday night. Now, their fifth grader has a story he'll never forget.

10 year old Ty Kuhner (Harper jersey) almost caused a stir when he went to catch Brandon Marsh’s home run Tuesday. Now he’s a hero at school. Watch his story on @CBSPhiladelphia at 5! #Phillies pic.twitter.com/krGIhJXUKC — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) November 2, 2022

"Oh my gosh, oh my gosh that's coming toward me," Ty recalled Wednesday.

Brandon Marsh hits a home run in the second inning of the Phillies' 7-0 win over the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. Matt Slocum/AP

Oh my gosh is right.

That was Ty reacting to almost catching Marsh's home run Tuesday night.

"I try to line my glove under and then it hits the sweet spot in the glove," Ty said, "and then the glove just curled down and fell out."

He didn't catch the ball, but he did cause a mini stir as officials reviewed if he interfered with it.

The play was good and Marsh scored.

"We knew he was right on the line," father Kris Kuhner said, "but figured it was high enough that it was almost to the glass that it'd be safe."

Kris Kuhner was right next to his son for the ill-fated attempt, but Ty's efforts were rewarded later in the game.

The Phillies' organization gave him one ball signed by Phillies legends Jimmy Rollins and Jayson Werth, and Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos also threw him a ball.

"He throws it straight to me," Ty said, "and I make sure I squeeze the glove harder this time."

Now, he's got something for show-and-tell at the Tatnall School in Wilmington.

And now with her son reveling in his new-found fame, Ty's mother Stef Kuhner is just happy the entire family, including 13-year-old sister Madison, got to experience the moment together.

"I wanted to make sure, more than anything, he had a chance to see because I knew the crowd was going to be crazy, everyone standing," she said.

If you're wondering what Ty plans on doing with his glove, he says he's no longer playing with it. But he's going to put it away for safekeeping.