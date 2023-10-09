Two teens injured, 1 critically, in North Philadelphia shooting; police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Sunday night. A 19-year-old was also struck during the shooting according to Philadelphia police.

Both teenagers have been taken to Temple University Hospital.

The incident took place on the 2700 block of Glenwood Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say the 15-year-old boy was shot once in his left knee and once in his upper back. The 19-year-old, who is listed as stable, was shot twice in the right elbow.

No weapon has been recovered nor has any arrest happened so far.