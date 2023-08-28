Two teenage boys shot in Philadelphia's Logan section Sunday evening

Digital Brief: Aug. 27, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two teenage boys were shot Sunday evening on the 5100 block of North 11th Street in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood.

Police say the shooting happened at around 6:17 p.m.

A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in both of his legs. An 18-year-old boy was also shot once in the wrist, according to police.

Both boys were transported by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center and are reported to be in stable condition.

No weapons have been recovered at this time.