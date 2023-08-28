Watch CBS News
Two teenage boys shot in Philadelphia's Logan section Sunday evening

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two teenage boys were shot Sunday evening on the 5100 block of North 11th Street in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. 

Police say the shooting happened at around 6:17 p.m. 

A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in both of his legs. An 18-year-old boy was also shot once in the wrist, according to police. 

11th-st-double-shooting-raw-cwm-8-27-2023-concatenated-200516-frame-5293.jpg

Both boys were transported by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center and are reported to be in stable condition. 

No weapons have been recovered at this time. 

