Philadelphia Zoo welcomes two puma cubs, Elbroch and Olympia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Zoo has two new adorable arrivals: puma cubs.
The cubs, one male named Elbroch and one female named Olympia, were rescued from Washington over the summer.
Then they were flown all the way to Philadelphia. They're currently in the zoo's animal hospital.
You'll be able to go see them for yourselves in early fall.
