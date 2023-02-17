2 men wanted for stealing $40K worth of construction equipment

Police looking for 2 suspects wanted for reportedly stealing thousands of dollars of construction eq

Police looking for 2 suspects wanted for reportedly stealing thousands of dollars of construction eq

Police looking for 2 suspects wanted for reportedly stealing thousands of dollars of construction eq

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for two suspects wanted for reportedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment.

Officials say the two suspects stole two skid steering loaders valued at $40,000 and two spools of copper.

It happened early in the morning on Feb. 9 at a construction site on Pechin Street.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business caught the wanted suspects driving a truck with a Big Tex flatbed gooseneck trailer.

If you have any information on this crime or these suspects, please contact the police.