2 men wanted for stealing $40K worth of construction equipment
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for two suspects wanted for reportedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment.
Officials say the two suspects stole two skid steering loaders valued at $40,000 and two spools of copper.
It happened early in the morning on Feb. 9 at a construction site on Pechin Street.
Surveillance footage from a nearby business caught the wanted suspects driving a truck with a Big Tex flatbed gooseneck trailer.
If you have any information on this crime or these suspects, please contact the police.
