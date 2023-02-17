Watch CBS News
2 men wanted for stealing $40K worth of construction equipment

Police looking for 2 suspects wanted for reportedly stealing thousands of dollars of construction eq
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for two suspects wanted for reportedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment.

Officials say the two suspects stole two skid steering loaders valued at $40,000 and two spools of copper.

It happened early in the morning on Feb. 9 at a construction site on Pechin Street.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business caught the wanted suspects driving a truck with a Big Tex flatbed gooseneck trailer.

Commercial Burglary 3838 Pechin St DC 23 05 001763 by PhiladelphiaPolice on YouTube

If you have any information on this crime or these suspects, please contact the police.

