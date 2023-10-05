Two men posing as police officers in Lindenwood, Winslow Township: police

Officials looking for police impersonators in Lindenwold and Winslow Township

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Camden County are trying to track down two men posing as police officers.

Police said the men have pulled over drivers in Lindenwold and Winslow Township last week.

These 2 men wearing badges around their neck are impersonating police officers in the area. Their vehicle appears to be a maroon (possible Ford) sedan with a strobe light in the windshield. Please contact us if you have any information regarding their identity. Also, if you feel uneasy about an unmarked vehicle trying to stop you, please put your flashers on and drive to a public location. Posted by Lindenwold Police Department on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

In one of the cases, police said the fake cops even pulled out a gun and robbed a man.

Police said the impersonators were driving a red four-door food sedan with a Pennsylvania license plate and an emergency light on the roof.