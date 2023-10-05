Two men posing as police officers in Lindenwood, Winslow Township: police
LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Camden County are trying to track down two men posing as police officers.
Police said the men have pulled over drivers in Lindenwold and Winslow Township last week.
In one of the cases, police said the fake cops even pulled out a gun and robbed a man.
Police said the impersonators were driving a red four-door food sedan with a Pennsylvania license plate and an emergency light on the roof.
