Eagles-49ers: Two local businesses show off Philly specials

HATBORO, Pa., (CBS) -- We're just four days away from the Eagles taking on the 49ers in the NFC championship game, and Birds fans are already stocking up on food from local gems for all those watch parties and tailgates.

Our first stop was Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro, which is all decked out in green and silver in support of the Eagles.

"I think if they make it to the Super Bowl, that Super Bowl Sunday will be the biggest day, potentially, in our history," said Kathleen Lochel, co-owner of Lochel's Bakery.

The bakery is preparing for a huge influx of customers picking up goodies to watch the NFC championship game. They have a pound cake that says "Go Birds," screaming green cream doughnuts, vanilla cake with the Eagles logo and cupcakes decorated with both footballs and helmets.

Lochel is dreaming big for this weekend and not just for a Birds NFC championship win.

"Last weekend we sold 3,000 cupcakes," Lochel said. "This weekend, I'm aiming at least 4,000-plus."

The bakery has a special printer to make logos on top of cakes. It uses food coloring instead of ink, and sugar paper instead of computer paper.

As a business owner, Lochel has a unique perspective on Philadelphia's sports success.

"When the Philadelphia sports do well -- the Phillies, the Flyers, the Sixers -- it brings so much to the local businesses," Lochel said, "and I don't think people see that angle."

Another local business that's bouncing with Eagles energy is Altomonte's Italian Market and Deli in Doylestown. Their Philly Special is a bit more savory. It's a tomato pie with the word "Eagles" spelled out in cheese.

"We have tons of orders coming in for this weekend. As far as tomato pies go, we have about 300, the hoagie boxes, 100, the cookies, at least 200 for the Eagles and the football cookies and the cannoli cakes, we have about 50," Altomonte's employee Madison Lamb said.

Altomonte's offers five different types of Eagles cupcakes, but employees said their favorite one has real buttercream icing and a Belgian chocolate football.

"It's so much work to make these goodies because we make everything from scratch in our kitchen on site and it's truly a team effort," Altomonte's co-owner Maria Nappi said.

Both businesses say January is normally a slow month for sales. So this is a much-welcomed uptick in business.