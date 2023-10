2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Kensington, Philadelphia: police

2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Kensington, Philadelphia: police

2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Kensington, Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are responding to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Kensington that killed two people Friday morning.

The crash scene is near the corner of Lehigh Avenue and Jasper Street, according to police.

It's not clear what caused the crash or if any other victims were injured.